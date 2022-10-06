Kodachi Token (KODACHI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12,793.00

Kodachi Token (KODACHI) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Kodachi Token has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kodachi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kodachi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $12,793.00 worth of Kodachi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kodachi Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Kodachi Token Token Profile

Kodachi Token launched on August 16th, 2022. Kodachi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Kodachi Token’s official Twitter account is @kodachi_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kodachi Token’s official website is kodachitoken.com.

Kodachi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kodachi Token (KODACHI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kodachi Token has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kodachi Token is 0.00001431 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,895.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kodachitoken.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kodachi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kodachi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kodachi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kodachi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kodachi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.