Kodi Coin Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (KODI)

Kodi Coin (KODI) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Kodi Coin has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kodi Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kodi Coin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $10,864.00 worth of Kodi Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

About Kodi Coin

Kodi Coin launched on February 8th, 2022. Kodi Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Kodi Coin is https://reddit.com/r/kodicoinofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kodi Coin’s official website is kodicoin.com. Kodi Coin’s official Twitter account is @kodi_coin.

Buying and Selling Kodi Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kodi Coin (KODI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kodi Coin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kodi Coin is 0.00001486 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,303.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kodicoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kodi Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

