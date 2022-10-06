Koi Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $400,009.00 (KOI)

Koi Network (KOI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Koi Network has a total market capitalization of $44,160.25 and approximately $400,009.00 worth of Koi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Koi Network token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Koi Network has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

Koi Network Profile

Koi Network’s launch date was September 7th, 2021. Koi Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Koi Network’s official Twitter account is @koimetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Koi Network’s official website is www.koi.io.

Koi Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Koi Network (KOI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Koi Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 18,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Koi Network is 0.0024934 USD and is down -10.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $609,519.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.koi.io/.”

