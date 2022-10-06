Kols Offering Token (KOT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $312,463.15

Kols Offering Token (KOT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Kols Offering Token has a market capitalization of $312,463.15 and $50,647.00 worth of Kols Offering Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kols Offering Token has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kols Offering Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

About Kols Offering Token

Kols Offering Token’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Kols Offering Token is kols.global. Kols Offering Token’s official Twitter account is @kolstoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kols Offering Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kols Offering Token (KOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kols Offering Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Kols Offering Token is 0.00523683 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kols.global/.”

