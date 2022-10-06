Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives $3.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.81.

KKPNY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.40 ($4.49) to €4.30 ($4.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 3.9 %

OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $2.69 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 3.65%.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.