Kounotori (KTO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81,279.00

Kounotori (KTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Kounotori has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One Kounotori token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kounotori has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $81,279.00 worth of Kounotori was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00146596 BTC.

Kounotori Profile

Kounotori’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Kounotori’s total supply is 565,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Kounotori is https://reddit.com/r/kounotoritoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kounotori’s official website is www.kounotoritoken.com. Kounotori’s official Twitter account is @kounotoritoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kounotori

According to CryptoCompare, “Kounotori (KTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kounotori has a current supply of 565,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kounotori is 0 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $68,923.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kounotoritoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kounotori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kounotori should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kounotori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

