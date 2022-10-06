Kragger Inu (KINU) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $95,005.20

Kragger Inu (KINU) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Kragger Inu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kragger Inu has traded 908.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kragger Inu has a total market capitalization of $95,005.20 and $14,178.00 worth of Kragger Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

Kragger Inu Token Profile

Kragger Inu was first traded on April 15th, 2022. Kragger Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Kragger Inu’s official Twitter account is @kraggerinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kragger Inu is kraggerinu.com.

Kragger Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kragger Inu (KINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cronos platform. Kragger Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kragger Inu is 0.00010001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://KraggerInu.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kragger Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kragger Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kragger Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

