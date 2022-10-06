Kryxivia (KXA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $24,361.00

Kryxivia (KXA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Kryxivia token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Kryxivia has a total market capitalization of $199,311.09 and approximately $24,361.00 worth of Kryxivia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kryxivia has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kryxivia Token Profile

Kryxivia was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kryxivia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,802,666 tokens. Kryxivia’s official message board is kryxivia.medium.com. Kryxivia’s official Twitter account is @kryxivia. Kryxivia’s official website is kryxivia.io.

Kryxivia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kryxivia (KXA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kryxivia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kryxivia is 0.00635881 USD and is down -6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $13,211.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kryxivia.io/.”

