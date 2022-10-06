KwikTrust (KTX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $505,963.16

KwikTrust (KTX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. KwikTrust has a total market cap of $505,963.16 and $292,889.00 worth of KwikTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KwikTrust token can now be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KwikTrust has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

About KwikTrust

KwikTrust’s launch date was July 31st, 2019. KwikTrust’s total supply is 10,855,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,255,999 tokens. KwikTrust’s official Twitter account is @kwiktrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. KwikTrust’s official website is kwiktrust.com.

Buying and Selling KwikTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikTrust (KTX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. KwikTrust has a current supply of 0. The last known price of KwikTrust is 0.04933339 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kwiktrust.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KwikTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KwikTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KwikTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

