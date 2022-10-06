Kyte.One (KTE) Price Hits $0.0278 on Exchanges

Kyte.One (KTE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Kyte.One has a total market capitalization of $41,142.49 and $10,989.00 worth of Kyte.One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kyte.One has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kyte.One token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kyte.One alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

Kyte.One Profile

Kyte.One was first traded on April 17th, 2022. Kyte.One’s official Twitter account is @kyteone. The official website for Kyte.One is www.kyte.one.

Kyte.One Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyte.One (KTE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kyte.One has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Kyte.One is 0.02760483 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $163.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kyte.one/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyte.One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyte.One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyte.One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyte.One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyte.One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.