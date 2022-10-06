La Peseta (PTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,000.00

La Peseta (PTA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One La Peseta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. La Peseta has a total market capitalization of $32,812.55 and approximately $10,000.00 worth of La Peseta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, La Peseta has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get La Peseta alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00064699 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

La Peseta Profile

PTA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. La Peseta’s total supply is 42,062,328,805,897 tokens. The official website for La Peseta is lapesetadigital.com. La Peseta’s official Twitter account is @lapeseta5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. La Peseta’s official message board is lapesetadigital.com/noticias.

Buying and Selling La Peseta

According to CryptoCompare, “La Peseta (PTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. La Peseta has a current supply of 42,062,328,805,897 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of La Peseta is 0 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $223.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lapesetadigital.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as La Peseta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire La Peseta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy La Peseta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for La Peseta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for La Peseta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.