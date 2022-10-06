LABEL Foundation (LBL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Million

LABEL Foundation (LBL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, LABEL Foundation has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LABEL Foundation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. LABEL Foundation has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of LABEL Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

LABEL Foundation Token Profile

LABEL Foundation launched on December 17th, 2021. LABEL Foundation’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,369,062 tokens. The official message board for LABEL Foundation is labelfoundation.medium.com/label-foundation-next-generation-blockchain-based-entertainment-education-platform-e1dcc8e15cad. LABEL Foundation’s official Twitter account is @labelfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LABEL Foundation is label.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “LABEL Foundation (LBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. LABEL Foundation has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 839,679,374.9 in circulation. The last known price of LABEL Foundation is 0.00572923 USD and is up 9.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,507,417.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://label.foundation.”

