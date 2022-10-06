LadderCaster Self Reported Market Cap Tops $920,057.87 (LADA)

LadderCaster (LADA) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. LadderCaster has a market capitalization of $920,057.87 and $27,218.00 worth of LadderCaster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LadderCaster token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LadderCaster has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About LadderCaster

LadderCaster was first traded on April 7th, 2022. LadderCaster’s total supply is 998,100,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 748,100,574 tokens. The official website for LadderCaster is laddercaster.com. LadderCaster’s official Twitter account is @laddercaster and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LadderCaster

According to CryptoCompare, “LadderCaster (LADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. LadderCaster has a current supply of 998,100,574.97 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LadderCaster is 0.00122675 USD and is down -11.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $27.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://laddercaster.com/.”

