Laika (LAIKA) Trading Down 32.6% Over Last Week

Laika (LAIKA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Laika token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Laika has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Laika has a total market cap of $509,143.54 and approximately $137,970.00 worth of Laika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Laika Token Profile

Laika’s launch date was July 28th, 2022. Laika’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Laika’s official Twitter account is @laika_erc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laika is https://reddit.com/r/laikaerc20 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Laika is www.laikatoken.io.

Laika Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laika (LAIKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Laika has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Laika is 0.00000055 USD and is up 15.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $463,991.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.laikatoken.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laika directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laika should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Laika using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

