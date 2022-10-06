LAMEA Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (LAMEA)

LAMEA (LAMEA) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One LAMEA token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. LAMEA has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $11,531.00 worth of LAMEA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LAMEA has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

About LAMEA

LAMEA’s launch date was July 31st, 2022. LAMEA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 769,000,000 tokens. LAMEA’s official website is www.lameafinance.com. LAMEA’s official Twitter account is @lamea_finance.

LAMEA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LAMEA (LAMEA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LAMEA has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LAMEA is 0.00201521 USD and is up 5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $234.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lameafinance.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LAMEA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LAMEA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LAMEA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

