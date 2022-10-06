Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,304,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 2,111,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,152.0 days.
Land Securities Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LSGOF opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66.
About Land Securities Group
