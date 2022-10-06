Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

LABP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,975,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,248.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

LABP stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $28.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

