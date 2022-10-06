LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Price Target Lowered to €45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($57.14) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LNXSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.94) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

