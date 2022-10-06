Launchblock.com (LBP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.67 Million

Launchblock.com (LBP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Launchblock.com has traded up 47.2% against the dollar. One Launchblock.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Launchblock.com has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $32,857.00 worth of Launchblock.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00146596 BTC.

Launchblock.com Token Profile

Launchblock.com launched on January 13th, 2022. Launchblock.com’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,660,000 tokens. The official website for Launchblock.com is launchblock.com. The Reddit community for Launchblock.com is https://reddit.com/r/launchblock. Launchblock.com’s official Twitter account is @launchblockcom.

Launchblock.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launchblock.com (LBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Launchblock.com has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 624,917,752 in circulation. The last known price of Launchblock.com is 0.00275912 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $253,072.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://launchblock.com.”

