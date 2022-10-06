LaunchWall (WALL) Price Hits $0.21

LaunchWall (WALL) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, LaunchWall has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One LaunchWall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LaunchWall has a market cap of $205,248.82 and approximately $88,017.00 worth of LaunchWall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LaunchWall Token Profile

LaunchWall’s launch date was November 10th, 2021. LaunchWall’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. LaunchWall’s official website is www.launchwall.co/#/wall. LaunchWall’s official Twitter account is @launchwall and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LaunchWall

According to CryptoCompare, “LaunchWall (WALL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LaunchWall has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LaunchWall is 0.21359939 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $39.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.launchwall.co/#/wall.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LaunchWall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LaunchWall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LaunchWall using one of the exchanges listed above.

