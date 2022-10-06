LaunchZone Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $731,056.56 (LZ)

LaunchZone (LZ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One LaunchZone token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000774 BTC on exchanges. LaunchZone has a market cap of $731,056.56 and $58,893.00 worth of LaunchZone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LaunchZone has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LaunchZone Profile

LaunchZone launched on July 20th, 2021. LaunchZone’s total supply is 20,671,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,697,520 tokens. LaunchZone’s official Twitter account is @launchzoneann and its Facebook page is accessible here. LaunchZone’s official website is lz.finance.

Buying and Selling LaunchZone

According to CryptoCompare, “LaunchZone (LZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LaunchZone has a current supply of 20,671,892.75 with 2,367,484.64970674 in circulation. The last known price of LaunchZone is 0.1578819 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $66,218.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lz.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LaunchZone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LaunchZone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LaunchZone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

