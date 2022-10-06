League of Ancients (LOA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,738.00

League of Ancients (LOA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. League of Ancients has a market cap of $822,020.49 and $10,738.00 worth of League of Ancients was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, League of Ancients has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One League of Ancients token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get League of Ancients alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

About League of Ancients

League of Ancients’ launch date was September 25th, 2021. League of Ancients’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,494,538 tokens. League of Ancients’ official Twitter account is @loaofficialmoba and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for League of Ancients is leagueofancients.com. The official message board for League of Ancients is leagueofancients.medium.com. The Reddit community for League of Ancients is https://reddit.com/r/leagueofancients and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

League of Ancients Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “League of Ancients (LOA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. League of Ancients has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of League of Ancients is 0.00629549 USD and is up 7.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $50,333.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://leagueofancients.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as League of Ancients directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire League of Ancients should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase League of Ancients using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for League of Ancients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for League of Ancients and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.