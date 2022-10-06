LeagueDAO (LEAG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,734.00

LeagueDAO (LEAG) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One LeagueDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. LeagueDAO has a market capitalization of $659,830.11 and approximately $16,734.00 worth of LeagueDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LeagueDAO has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LeagueDAO Profile

LeagueDAO is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2021. LeagueDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,962,539 tokens. LeagueDAO’s official Twitter account is @leaguedao. LeagueDAO’s official website is leaguedao.com. The official message board for LeagueDAO is medium.com/leaguedao.

LeagueDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LeagueDAO (LEAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. LeagueDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LeagueDAO is 0.00138083 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $691.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://leaguedao.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeagueDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LeagueDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LeagueDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

