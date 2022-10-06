Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $916,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $282.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

