Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 4,383 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

