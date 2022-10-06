Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LMPMF opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.38.

Get Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing alerts:

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.