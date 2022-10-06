Leeds United Fan Token (LUFC) Trading 29.4% Higher Over Last Week

Leeds United Fan Token (LUFC) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Leeds United Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00007614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Leeds United Fan Token has a market cap of $1.50 million and $303,529.00 worth of Leeds United Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Leeds United Fan Token has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Leeds United Fan Token Profile

Leeds United Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,439 tokens. The official website for Leeds United Fan Token is www.chiliz.net/en-us/exchange/lufc/chz. Leeds United Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Leeds United Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leeds United Fan Token (LUFC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Leeds United Fan Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 983,439 in circulation. The last known price of Leeds United Fan Token is 1.54218352 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $241,594.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chiliz.net/en-us/exchange/LUFC/CHZ.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leeds United Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leeds United Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leeds United Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

