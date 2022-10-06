LegioDAO (LGO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $79,353.52

LegioDAO (LGO) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One LegioDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. LegioDAO has a total market capitalization of $79,353.52 and approximately $11,578.00 worth of LegioDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LegioDAO has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LegioDAO Token Profile

LegioDAO (LGO) is a token. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2022. LegioDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. LegioDAO’s official Twitter account is @legiodao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LegioDAO is www.legiodao.com.

LegioDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LegioDAO (LGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LegioDAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LegioDAO is 0.01601236 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,331.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.legiodao.com.”

