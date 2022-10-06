Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given New €86.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($98.98) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LGRDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Legrand from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Legrand from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Legrand from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $13.94 on Monday. Legrand has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

