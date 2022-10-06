Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) PT Lowered to €89.00

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from €97.00 ($98.98) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGRDY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($98.98) to €86.00 ($87.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legrand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Legrand Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Legrand has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

