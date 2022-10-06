Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $19.00.
About Leju
