Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Get Leju alerts:

About Leju

(Get Rating)

Read More

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.