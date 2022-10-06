LEMON (LEMN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $393,086.00

LEMON (LEMN) traded down 61.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, LEMON has traded 54.8% lower against the US dollar. LEMON has a market cap of $904,244.18 and approximately $393,086.00 worth of LEMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEMON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LEMON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About LEMON

LEMON’s genesis date was December 31st, 2021. LEMON’s official website is www.cryptolemon.io. LEMON’s official Twitter account is @buy_to_earn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEMON (LEMN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. LEMON has a current supply of 0. The last known price of LEMON is 0.02996008 USD and is down -5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $76,347.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptolemon.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.