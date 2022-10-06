LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Kevin Michael Mullins Sells 82,520 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $580,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,259,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LFST opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.65. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,277 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,529,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 868,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,503,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

