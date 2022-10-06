LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Kevin Michael Mullins Sells 82,520 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $580,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,259,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance
Shares of LFST opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.65. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeStance Health Group (LFST)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.