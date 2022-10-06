Light DeFi Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (LIGHT)

Light DeFi (LIGHT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Light DeFi has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Light DeFi has a total market capitalization of $398,713.91 and $115,270.00 worth of Light DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Light DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Light DeFi Profile

LIGHT is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2021. Light DeFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,589,304,131 tokens. The Reddit community for Light DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/lightgroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Light DeFi’s official Twitter account is @light_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Light DeFi is www.lightdefi.org/blog. Light DeFi’s official website is www.lightdefi.org.

Buying and Selling Light DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Light DeFi (LIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Light DeFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Light DeFi is 0.00005357 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $484.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lightdefi.org/.”

