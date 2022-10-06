Light Year Price Reaches $0.0047 (LC)

Light Year (LC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. Light Year has a total market cap of $33,719.34 and $29,618.00 worth of Light Year was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Light Year has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Light Year token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

Light Year’s genesis date was December 29th, 2021. Light Year’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Light Year is medium.com/@lightyear-game. The official website for Light Year is lightyear.game. Light Year’s official Twitter account is @lightyear_game and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Light Year (LC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Light Year has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Light Year is 0.00494381 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lightyear.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Light Year directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Light Year should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Light Year using one of the exchanges listed above.

