LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.43. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

