LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.43. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.83.
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
