LimoCoin Swap (LMCSWAP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.01 Million

LimoCoin Swap (LMCSWAP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, LimoCoin Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LimoCoin Swap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LimoCoin Swap has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $10,861.00 worth of LimoCoin Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

LimoCoin Swap Token Profile

LimoCoin Swap launched on November 15th, 2021. LimoCoin Swap’s total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens. LimoCoin Swap’s official Twitter account is @limocoinswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. LimoCoin Swap’s official website is www.liyeplimal.net.

LimoCoin Swap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimoCoin Swap (LMCSWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LimoCoin Swap has a current supply of 1,650,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LimoCoin Swap is 0.005435 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,144.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.liyeplimal.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimoCoin Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimoCoin Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimoCoin Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

