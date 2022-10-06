LimoCoin Swap Trading Down 6.8% This Week (LMCSWAP)

LimoCoin Swap (LMCSWAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One LimoCoin Swap token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. LimoCoin Swap has a market cap of $9.02 million and $10,861.00 worth of LimoCoin Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LimoCoin Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003239 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00144974 BTC.

About LimoCoin Swap

LimoCoin Swap launched on November 15th, 2021. LimoCoin Swap’s total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens. LimoCoin Swap’s official Twitter account is @limocoinswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LimoCoin Swap is www.liyeplimal.net.

LimoCoin Swap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimoCoin Swap (LMCSWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LimoCoin Swap has a current supply of 1,650,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LimoCoin Swap is 0.005435 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,144.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.liyeplimal.net/.”

