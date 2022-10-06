Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Linamar Corporation Acquires 171,590 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation acquired 171,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$65.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,282,643.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 458,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,137,590.70.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,930,955.71.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$60.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,179,211.25.

On Monday, September 26th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,192,774.62.

On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.44 per share, with a total value of C$2,130,456.24.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation purchased 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,684,788.41.

On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,228,581.78.

On Friday, September 16th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,284,370.38.

On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$66.43 per share, with a total value of C$2,381,063.15.

On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,288,797.11.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,269,405.51.

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$57.75 on Thursday. Linamar Co. has a 12-month low of C$45.46 and a 12-month high of C$81.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNR. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

