Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Linamar Corporation Acquires 35,844 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$66.43 per share, with a total value of C$2,381,063.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,667,442.08.
Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 30th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.87 per share, with a total value of C$1,930,955.71.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$60.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,179,211.25.
- On Monday, September 26th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$61.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,192,774.62.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.44 per share, with a total value of C$2,130,456.24.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation purchased 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,684,788.41.
- On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,228,581.78.
- On Friday, September 16th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$63.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,284,370.38.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation purchased 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$65.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,282,643.07.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.85 per share, with a total value of C$2,288,797.11.
- On Tuesday, September 6th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,269,405.51.
Linamar stock opened at C$57.75 on Thursday. Linamar Co. has a 12 month low of C$45.46 and a 12 month high of C$81.25. The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40.
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
