Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Linamar Corporation Acquires 35,844 Shares

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,269,405.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,808,216.53.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$53.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,930,955.71.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$60.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,179,211.25.

On Monday, September 26th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,192,774.62.

On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$59.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,130,456.24.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation purchased 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.99 per share, with a total value of C$21,684,788.41.

On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,228,581.78.

On Friday, September 16th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,284,370.38.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation bought 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$65.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,282,643.07.

On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,381,063.15.

On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,288,797.11.

TSE:LNR opened at C$57.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.48. Linamar Co. has a 12 month low of C$45.46 and a 12 month high of C$81.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

