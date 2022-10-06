Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Linamar Corporation Purchases 35,844 Shares

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$63.85 per share, with a total value of C$2,288,797.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,443,985.57.
Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 30th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.87 per share, with a total value of C$1,930,955.71.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$60.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,179,211.25.
- On Monday, September 26th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$61.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,192,774.62.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,130,456.24.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation acquired 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.99 per share, with a total value of C$21,684,788.41.
- On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,228,581.78.
- On Friday, September 16th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.73 per share, with a total value of C$2,284,370.38.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation bought 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$65.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,282,643.07.
- On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,381,063.15.
- On Tuesday, September 6th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$63.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,269,405.51.
Linamar Stock Performance
Linamar stock opened at C$57.75 on Thursday. Linamar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$45.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Linamar
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
