LinkDao Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $375,708.59 (LKD)

LinkDao Network (LKD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. LinkDao Network has a total market cap of $375,708.59 and $290,631.00 worth of LinkDao Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LinkDao Network has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One LinkDao Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00005856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

LinkDao Network Profile

LinkDao Network launched on May 29th, 2022. LinkDao Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,000 tokens. LinkDao Network’s official message board is medium.com/@linkdaonetwork. The official website for LinkDao Network is linkdao.network. LinkDao Network’s official Twitter account is @linkdaon.

Buying and Selling LinkDao Network

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkDao Network (LKD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LinkDao Network has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LinkDao Network is 1.12467399 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $315,257.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linkdao.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkDao Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkDao Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkDao Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

