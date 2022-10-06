LINKS Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million (LINKS)

LINKS Token (LINKS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One LINKS Token token can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKS Token has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $16,101.00 worth of LINKS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LINKS Token has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

LINKS Token Profile

LINKS Token was first traded on November 30th, 2021. LINKS Token’s total supply is 210,098,147 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,098,147 tokens. LINKS Token’s official Twitter account is @linkstoken. The official website for LINKS Token is getlinks.io. LINKS Token’s official message board is medium.com/@linkstoken.

Buying and Selling LINKS Token

According to CryptoCompare, “LINKS Token (LINKS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LINKS Token has a current supply of 210,098,147 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LINKS Token is 0.01489942 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,998.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://getlinks.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKS Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

