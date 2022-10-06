Liqwid Finance Price Hits $26.56 on Top Exchanges (LQ)

Liqwid Finance (LQ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Liqwid Finance has a total market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $42,396.00 worth of Liqwid Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liqwid Finance token can now be bought for approximately $26.56 or 0.00130242 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Liqwid Finance has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liqwid Finance Profile

Liqwid Finance launched on September 20th, 2020. Liqwid Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,000 tokens. Liqwid Finance’s official website is liqwid.finance. Liqwid Finance’s official Twitter account is @liqwidfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liqwid Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liqwid Finance (LQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Cardano platform. Liqwid Finance has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Liqwid Finance is 26.57046461 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://liqwid.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liqwid Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liqwid Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liqwid Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

