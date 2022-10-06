Litedex (LDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $663,556.83

Litedex (LDX) traded up 99.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Litedex has a total market capitalization of $663,556.83 and $11,211.00 worth of Litedex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litedex has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litedex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Litedex Profile

Litedex launched on April 3rd, 2022. Litedex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,148,963 tokens. The official website for Litedex is www.litedex.io. Litedex’s official Twitter account is @litedexprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litedex’s official message board is litedex.medium.com/what-is-litedex-fda627d911bc.

Buying and Selling Litedex

According to CryptoCompare, “Litedex (LDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Litedex has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Litedex is 0.00860139 USD and is down -18.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,729.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.litedex.io.”

