Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $36.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.
Lithium Americas Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 44.14 and a quick ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth about $2,648,000. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
