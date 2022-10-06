LITTLE RABBIT (V2) Price Tops $0.0000 (LTRBT)

LITTLE RABBIT (V2) (LTRBT) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. LITTLE RABBIT (V2) has a market cap of $4.71 million and $63,241.00 worth of LITTLE RABBIT (V2) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LITTLE RABBIT (V2) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LITTLE RABBIT (V2) has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LITTLE RABBIT (V2)

LTRBT is a token. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2021. LITTLE RABBIT (V2)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 664,468,678,618,022 tokens. The official website for LITTLE RABBIT (V2) is littlerabbitproject.com. LITTLE RABBIT (V2)’s official Twitter account is @ltrbttwt.

LITTLE RABBIT (V2) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "LITTLE RABBIT (V2) (LTRBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LITTLE RABBIT (V2) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LITTLE RABBIT (V2) is 0.00000001 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $74,934.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://littlerabbitproject.com/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LITTLE RABBIT (V2) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LITTLE RABBIT (V2) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LITTLE RABBIT (V2) using one of the exchanges listed above.

