Livent (NYSE:LTHM) PT Raised to $27.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LTHM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.48.

Livent Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE LTHM opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. Livent has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $36.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Livent will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 2,902.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

