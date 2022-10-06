Lokr (LKR) Price Hits $0.0142 on Exchanges

Lokr (LKR) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Lokr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lokr has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Lokr has a total market capitalization of $363,801.01 and approximately $396,567.00 worth of Lokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lokr Token Profile

Lokr (LKR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2021. Lokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 tokens. Lokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lokr is www.lokr.io. Lokr’s official message board is medium.com/lokr.

Lokr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr (LKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lokr has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 25,628,273.07001525 in circulation. The last known price of Lokr is 0.01417038 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $175,593.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lokr.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lokr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lokr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lokr using one of the exchanges listed above.

